Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after buying an additional 321,985 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after acquiring an additional 233,543 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,720,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Garmin by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 295,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 186,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,903,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 116,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $9,264,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,558,445.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 241,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $18,524,958.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,677,941.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,419,145 shares of company stock valued at $426,199,229 in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.26. 7,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,560. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.66.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

