Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $863.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce $863.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $866.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $860.96 million. Garmin reported sales of $810.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.98 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.66.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.13. 42,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,560. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. Garmin has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 86,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $6,840,539.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 87,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $7,012,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,494,148.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,419,145 shares of company stock worth $426,199,229 in the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,329,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,143,530,000 after purchasing an additional 182,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,452,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,442,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,907 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

