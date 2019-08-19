Garlicoin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $50,571.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 45,148,025 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

