Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 176.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,109 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of GAP worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

In other GAP news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $291,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nomura cut their price objective on GAP from $22.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on GAP from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on GAP from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

GPS stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,384. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.