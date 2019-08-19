Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) to post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($14.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.32).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Gamida Cell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,977. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $195,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

