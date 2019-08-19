Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,900 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $29,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,582,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,260,000 after acquiring an additional 268,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 518.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 609,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dril-Quip by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,326,000 after purchasing an additional 122,529 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 514,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $10,029,000.

DRQ stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,145. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $54.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRQ. Gabelli raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.96.

In other Dril-Quip news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $516,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,242 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

