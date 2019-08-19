Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 24,000 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.90% of Tennant worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 3,919.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Tennant stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. Tennant has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $299.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $941,905.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,321,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $78,724.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,020 shares in the company, valued at $944,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,849 shares of company stock worth $3,162,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

