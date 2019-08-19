Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,619 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $37,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 45.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,429. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 35,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.