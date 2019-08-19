Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 745,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Park-Ohio worth $24,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Park-Ohio by 453.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Park-Ohio by 403.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert bought 2,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $69,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,438.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 2,300 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $72,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,613 shares of company stock valued at $678,307. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

PKOH stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $28.25. 2,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,952. The company has a market cap of $346.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.60 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

