Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,155 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.22% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $33,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,173,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 153,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 236,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,608. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.37). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

