Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.30% of BorgWarner worth $26,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 119.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $32.42. 20,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.