Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,511 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,132,000 after acquiring an additional 623,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,194,000 after acquiring an additional 84,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,691,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,729,000 after acquiring an additional 68,176 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.30. 75,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,708. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

