Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 16,861 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $38,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7,455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.40. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 188.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

