Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 38,516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 873,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 421,953 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 416,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $153,262,000 after purchasing an additional 294,643 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 841.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 269,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $83,628,000 after purchasing an additional 240,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8,816.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 214,525 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,978,000 after purchasing an additional 212,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.10 on Monday, hitting $288.27. 8,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,854. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.62 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.36 and a 200-day moving average of $315.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.70, for a total value of $377,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $903,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,340,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,758 shares of company stock worth $17,479,206. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.