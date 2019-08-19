Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 676,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,942,915. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

