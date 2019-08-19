Gabelli Funds LLC Has $34.93 Million Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 5.11% of Myers Industries worth $34,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Myers Industries by 858.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Myers Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,933,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 79,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of MYE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $533.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.05%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

