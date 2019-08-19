Gabelli Funds LLC Has $28.16 Million Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.47% of Ingles Markets worth $28,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of IMKTA stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,424. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $155,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.