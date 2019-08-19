Gabelli Funds LLC Has $21.88 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 117,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $21,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 112,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.