GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $184,000 in Roan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROAN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.07% of Roan Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.12. 100,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,092. Roan Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Roan Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Roan Resources Profile

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

