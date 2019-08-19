GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Cuts Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 65.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 756.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Bunge by 333.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Bunge by 13.5% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship bought 4,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental bought 160,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,676,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,483,905. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 212,588 shares of company stock worth $10,882,275. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of BG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.62. 13,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.88. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

