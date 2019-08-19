G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on G4S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G4S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

GFSZY stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. G4S/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

