G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.30

Shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 10147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

GFSZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised G4S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on G4S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

