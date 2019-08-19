FUTURAX 24-Hour Volume Tops $22,623.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $8,752.00 and approximately $22,623.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00363663 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006742 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.