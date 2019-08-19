Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Shares Up 0.9%

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.03), 14,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 31,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,140 ($14.90).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,172.80.

Get Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust alerts:

In other Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust news, insider David R. W. Potter purchased 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,185 ($15.48) per share, with a total value of £29,838.30 ($38,989.02).

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.