FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 50,107 shares of company stock worth $294,452. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $66,831,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $52,281,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $45,575,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,777,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,916. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.