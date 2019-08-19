Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0019

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, DragonEX and HitBTC. Friendz has a total market cap of $894,415.00 and approximately $34,224.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,135,946,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 474,602,970 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, HitBTC, IDEX, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

