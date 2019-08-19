Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.81

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as low as $11.10. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 506 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 5,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,419.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $154,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 38,817 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

