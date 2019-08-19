Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 496,161 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496,161 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,595,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,001,000 after buying an additional 8,893,992 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,473,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,114,000 after purchasing an additional 374,754 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,475,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 479,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 41,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 52,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

