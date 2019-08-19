Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 37,898 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 37,898 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 0.3% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 62.4% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.34. 2,777,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,430. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

