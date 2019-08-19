Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $7.84 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,874 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.6% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 763,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,101,000 after acquiring an additional 66,987 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard W. Gochnauer sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $443,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,651.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $44,069.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,379 shares of company stock worth $16,502,190. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $82.00. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

