Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $37.36 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $37,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 389,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 193,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,884,207. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.