Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Analysts expect that Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $2.57 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $12.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $12.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Gabelli started coverage on FOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,669,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,632,000 after purchasing an additional 860,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $33.90. 156,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. FOX has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

