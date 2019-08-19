FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.72

Shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and traded as low as $7.20. FNCB Bancorp shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 986 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 188.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.