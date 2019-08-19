FlorinCoin (FLO) Trading Up 67.9% This Week

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One FlorinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Trade By Trade. FlorinCoin has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $541,837.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FlorinCoin has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00705519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00014737 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FlorinCoin Coin Profile

FlorinCoin (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,710,081 coins. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlorinCoin is flo.cash

FlorinCoin Coin Trading

FlorinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlorinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlorinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

