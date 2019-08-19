FLC Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,382 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $221.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.