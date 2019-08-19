FLC Capital Advisors Makes New $333,000 Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.62. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $89.25.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

