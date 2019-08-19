FLC Capital Advisors Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 1.48% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000.

NYSEARCA:PWZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.58. 759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,593. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $27.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54.

