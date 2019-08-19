FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 206.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.18. 241,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,981,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.52. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

