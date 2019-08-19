FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 693 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 30.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,676 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.28.

WMT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.48. 275,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,097,455 shares of company stock worth $321,872,581. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

