Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.20

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $8.10. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 6,917 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SVVC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,059,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 717.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 72,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

