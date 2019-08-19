Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.20

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $8.10. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 6,917 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SVVC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVVC)
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
