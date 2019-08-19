First Mining Gold (CVE:FF) Price Target Raised to C$1.70

First Mining Gold (CVE:FF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from C$1.40 to C$1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

First Mining Gold has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$0.70.

First Mining Gold Corp, formerly First Mining Finance Corp, is Canada-based emerging development company with a diversified portfolio of gold projects in North America. Having assembled a resource base in the Measured and Indicated categories in mining friendly jurisdictions of eastern Canada, The Company is focused on advancing its assets towards production.

