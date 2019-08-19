First Interstate Bank Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 81.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 133.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.03.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $5.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $424.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

