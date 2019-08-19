First Interstate Bank Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Interstate Bank lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,154,000 after purchasing an additional 951,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,166,688,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,405 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.26. 147,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,599,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $213.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

