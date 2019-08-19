FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $2,627.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

