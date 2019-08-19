Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 68 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after buying an additional 691,751 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,787,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,074,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,195,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.86.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,181. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.26. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $381.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

