Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 141.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.82. 1,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,974. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25.

