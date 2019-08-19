Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FCAU. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $14.18 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oddo Securities upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.