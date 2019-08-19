FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Major Shareholder Blackstone Group Inc Buys 242,614 Shares

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 242,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,841,440.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 197,474 shares of FGL stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,431,686.50.

Shares of FG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.76. 586,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,164. FGL Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.02.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). FGL had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FGL Holdings will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. FGL’s payout ratio is currently 3.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in FGL by 43.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FGL by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of FGL by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of FGL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of FGL by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

FG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of FGL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

