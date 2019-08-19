Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRT. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.25.

FRT stock opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average of $132.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $115.09 and a 12-month high of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $711,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10,558.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

