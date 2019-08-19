Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Boosted by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,274,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,845,000 after buying an additional 354,493 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,488,000 after buying an additional 3,105,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,165,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,478,000 after buying an additional 225,481 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,726,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,673,000 after buying an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,591,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,058,000 after buying an additional 1,780,660 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $30.49. 437,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,045. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

